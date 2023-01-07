Uttar Pradesh: FIR against teacher for writing 'love letter' to Class 8 student

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REP{RESENTATIVE Uttar Pradesh Police

Uttar Pradesh : A teacher at Composite School, Ballarpur, was suspended and booked after he wrote a "love letter" to a Class 8 girl student, police said on Saturday.

An FIR was filed against the teacher, Hariom Singh, on Friday on the complaint of the girl's father, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kunwar Anupam Singh said.

Hariom Singh has been accused of giving a greeting card on December 30 to a Class 8 girl student.

When the student reached home she found that the card carried a 12-line handwritten letter in it purportedly with a confession of his love to her.

As the matter came to light, District Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Kaustubh Singh suspended the teacher, the SP said.

Block Education Officer Vipin Kumar has been tasked with the investigation of the matter.

