  4. Uttar Pradesh: Dalit girl gang-raped, set on fire in Pilbhit succumbs to injuries

Uttar Pradesh: The girl died while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Lucknow.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Lucknow Published on: September 19, 2022 18:13 IST
Representative Image
Image Source : FILE Representative Image

A Dalit girl who was allegedly gang-raped and set afire in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district succumbed to her injuries on Monday. The 16-year died while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Lucknow. Police have arrested two accused in the case. 

The body of the deceased will be handed over to her family after post-mortem. 

