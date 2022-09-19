Uttar Pradesh: Dalit girl gang-raped, set on fire in Pilbhit succumbs to injuries

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

A Dalit girl who was allegedly gang-raped and set afire in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district succumbed to her injuries on Monday. The 16-year died while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Lucknow. Police have arrested two accused in the case.

The body of the deceased will be handed over to her family after post-mortem.

