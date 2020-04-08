With 193 Tablighi cases, Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 tally reaches 348

Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh reports a total of 348 coronavirus positive cases

﻿Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Uttar Pradesh has risen to 348. Out of the total confirmed cases of COVID-19, as many as 193 are connected with Tablighi Jamaat. According to the data received by the official sources, Agra has reported a maximum of 10 cases, with six of them linked to Tablighi Jamaat while four were contacts of old patients. The Agra tally now stands at 63. All samples of Agra were tested by King George's Medical University.

Agra's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Mukesh Vats said, "The new cases have taken the district tally to 63, including 39 cases with Tablighi connection. Two new patients are contacts of a previous patient while one is a city-based private doctor who came in contact with a patient who tested positive. The last one is the grandmother of a city resident who returned from Belgium on March 15."

The case reported in Lucknow was also a contact of the Jamaat attendee.

Narendra Agarwal, CMO Lucknow, said, "The new patient in Lucknow is a contact of a Tablighi attendee, who was living in the Sadar area of the city. She had reported at a private hospital in Chinhat area but was later shifted to a government hospital."

The tally for Lucknow has reached 24, including 13 Tablighis.

Three persons with the Jamaat connection have tested positive to coronavirus in the Basti district taking the total to eight.

Three new Jamaat cases in Firozabad took the district tally to seven. The patient from Azamgarh was also a Jamaat attendee who took the district tally to four.

In another late-night report released by the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College in Meerut, seven cases -- three from Bulandshahr, two from Meerut and one each from Saharanpur and Baghpat -- have been confirmed and all are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat.

Also Read | 60 Tablighi Jamaat attendees in Maharashtra switch off mobile phones, go into hiding

Also Read | Petition in Supreme Court demands demolition of Nizamuddin Markaz, ban on Tablighi Jamaat activities​

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News