Image Source : AP 3 more die of coronavirus in UP; total 657 infected in state

Coronavirus fatalities in Uttar Pradesh rose to eight as three more people succumbed to the infection on Tuesday, a day when the state reported 99 fresh cases, taking the count to 657, an official said. Among the fresh deaths, two were reported from Agra and one in Moradabad. Agra has reported the maximum fatalities in the state with three people succumbing to the infection in the district till now. State Surveillance Officer Dr Vikasendu said the rest six five deaths were reported from Basti, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Varnasi and Moradabad.

Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters, "A total of 657 coronavirus positive cases have been reported from 44 districts. Of them, 49 have been treated. So far, eight deaths have been reported from the state.”

He added that those who died of the infection were suffering from other health problems too.

“They are mostly elderly or had some medical condition," he said.

