Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: With 157 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 1,778

With 157 fresh cases, the number of people infected with the coronavirus went up to 1,778 in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Out of the total cases, 1,504 are active patients while 248 have been treated and discharged, Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

"The total number of cases reported in the state has increased to 1,778. The state has so far witnessed 26 deaths due to the coronavirus,” he said.

"The cases have been reported from 57 (out of total 75 districts of the state)," Prasad said.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 24,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 24,506 including 775 deaths while 5,063 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday. India is now witnessing an average increase of 1,000-12,000 per day. Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are states that are having maximum number of coronavirus cases with Mumbai having over 4,000 cases alone becoming the epicenter of COVID-19 in the country.

