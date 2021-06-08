Uttar Pradesh lifts corona curfew in all 75 districts

Image Source : PTI Lucknow: Passengers arrive at Charbagh Railway Station to reach for their homes during Covid-induced lockdown relaxation

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has completely lifted the day curfew in all 75 districts. According to a statement issued by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Information, Navneet Sehgal on Tuesday morning, curfew restrictions will remain in place in all districts from 7 pm to 7 am. "There are now less than 600 active cases in all the districts and hence the day curfew is being lifted. Only 797 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours," he said.

The restrictions in all districts, except four - Lucknow, Meerut, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur were lifted earlier. On Saturday, the state government had also extended relaxations in the "corona curfew" to Bareilly and Bulandshahr districts from June 7, allowing shops and markets outside the containment zones to open for five days a week.

COVID-19 situation across Uttar Pradesh

Fresh COVID-19 deaths came under 100 in the past 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh taking the total fatalities in the state to 21,333 with 81 fresh deaths, a government spokesman said here on Monday. The number of new cases also declined to 727 since Sunday taking the total infection tally to 16,99,083, the spokesman said.

Of the 81 fresh deaths, 24 have been reported from Kanpur Nagar, nine in Gorakhpur, seven in Bareilly, five in Prayagraj, four in Meerut, three each in Saharanpur and Mathura, and two each in Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Jhansi, Deoria, Agra and Mau.

Muzaffarnagar, Varanasi, Bulandshahr, Kushinagar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Jaunpur, Hapur, Mainpuri, Amroha, Pratagarh, Balrampur, Jalaun, Ballia and Hamirpur each reported one death, a health department bulletin said.

Of the 727 fresh cases, 53 have been reported from Lucknow, 38 from Kanpur Nagar, 34 from Gautam Buddh Nagar and Lakhimpur Kheri and 31 from Meerut among others, it said.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,860 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged, taking the total number of discharged patients so far to 16,62,069.

