Uttar Pradesh: Cops save Kanpur man from committing suicide after his post goes viral

The Kanpur police managed to save the life of a local mimicry artiste in Kanpur's Naubasta area who had shared a suicide post on Facebook.

The police swung into action after an urgent message was received from Facebook users regarding the post.

Inspector of Naubasta police station, Amit Kumar Bhadana, said: "The Facebook users shared details of the profile and soon a massive exercise was launched to trace the whereabouts of the man."

The artiste had shared a post at 11.20 pm on Tuesday (February 8) informing social media users about the extreme step he is going to take around midnight.

The location of the profile was traced to Hanspuram Naubasta after which the information was shared with all the police-outposts there, the inspector said.

Later, he managed to trace the person at his house.

"Identified as Arpit Saini, the artiste was in depression and crying bitterly at the time of his rescue. It came to fore that he is a mimicry artiste, but has been reeling under acute financial crunch for the last two years," the inspector said.

Arpit's mother Santoshi suffers from migraine while his father Rajesh is paralytic. Both live in Yashoda Nagar while Arpit lives alone in Hanspuram.

"We are in process of starting his counselling by psychiatrists and also tracing his friends, if any," the inspector added.

