UP Congress: Brijlal Khabri appointed as state unit chief; 6 regional heads get job to revive grand old party

Uttar Pradesh Congress: Grand old party on Saturday appointed Brijlal Khabri as the chief of its state unit. He will replace Ajay Lallu, who had resigned in March 2022 after the party's crushing defeat in the assembly polls.

Congress’ UP strategy

Aiming to revival of the party in the crucial state, Congress president Sonia Gandhi also appointed six regional heads in the state Congress Committee, adopting new formula of one state chief and 6 regional heads.

Who are the regional heads?

The regional heads are Nasimuddin Siddiqui, Ajai Rai, Virendra Chaudhary, Nakul Dubey, Anil Yadav and Yogesh Dixit.



UP Assembly Election 2022 | A nightmare for Congress

Since the disastrous rout in the assembly election in UP in which Congress had won only two out of 403 seats with 2.33 per cent vote share, party remained dormant.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra brutally failed to bring fortune in the most populous state in India. Under her leadership, 387 of the 399 candidates had lost their security deposit in a stunning defeat in the assembly elections.

Eyeing women voters, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made poll slogan- ‘Ladaki Hun Lad Sakti Hun’ but nothing worked. In fact, Vadra, unofficially, projected herself as a chief ministerial candidate in the election.

Now, party is restructuring its organizational committees and giving party's rein to young leaders expecting to regain the lost ground, once home to Gandhi family. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is currently, Member of Parliament from Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh and her son Rahul Gandhi lost Amethi seat to BJP leader Smriti Irani in 2019 General Elections. Party would desperately want to improve its tally in the state in 2024 general elections.

