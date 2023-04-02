Uttar Pradesh: Congress leader booked for allegedly making 'objectionable remarks' against PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Uttar Pradesh Congress state general secretary Sachin Chaudhary

Congress leader booked: Uttar Pradesh police has booked a Congress leader on the charges of allegedly making "objectionable remarks" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The police said that an FIR has been lodged against Congress state general secretary Sachin Chaudhary.

"The FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint lodged by Bharatiya Janata Party's youth wing leader Akshit Agarwal against a Congress leader. During a press conference, some objectionable words were spoken by a Congress leader," Sambhal ASP Shrish Chandra said, as per news agency ANI.

He further said that the action will be taken soon as a video of the Congress leader making "indecent and objectionable" remarks against PM Modi has also been provided.

ALSO READ: Surat court sentences Rahul Gandhi for 2 years in defamation case over 'Modi surname' remarks, granted bail

Another defamation case filed against Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker filed a defamation complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a Haridwar court for describing the organisation as "Kauravas of the 21st century".

The lawyer for RSS worker Kamal Bhadauria said that his client had filed the complaint in court under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for making indecent remarks against the RSS.

Earlier on January 9 this year, the Congress leader, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Haryana alleged "Kauravas of the 21st century wear Khakhi half-pants and run 'shakhas'. Besides them stand two to three richest people of the country".

It should be mentioned here that this was the second defamation case against Gandhi after he was disqualified as a Member of Parliament by the Surat case in the "Modi surname" defamation case.

(With inputs from ANI)

Latest India News