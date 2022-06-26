Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath's chopper makes emergency landing in Varanasi hitting bird

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's chopper makes emergency landing in Varanasi

Highlights CM Yogi will now return to Lucknow by a state aircraft

Yogi had come to Varanasi to pay obeisance at Kashi Vishwanath temple

He also held a review meeting with officials in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh: A helicopter carrying Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had to make an emergency landing at the police lines, minutes after take-off in Varanasi after it hit a bird on Sunday morning.

“A bird hit the CM's helicopter after it took off from here (Varanasi) for Lucknow, after which it had to land here,” District Magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma said.

Also Read | Yogi hails RSS, says it works with scientific vision, thought process in country's interest

The Chief Minister, who was in Varanasi, headed to the airport by road and will return to Lucknow by a state aircraft. The CM had come to Varanasi on Saturday and had paid obeisance at Kashi Vishwanath temple, besides holding a review meeting.

Also Read | ‘Agniveers' to get priority in recruitment to police, related services: CM Yogi Adityanath

Latest India News