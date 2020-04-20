UP CM Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht dies at AIIMS, Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father, Anand Singh Bisht, passed away on Monday. He was being treated at AIIMS, Delhi. He was in a critical condition and put on a ventilator. He was admitted to AIIMS on March 15 after his health deteriorated. Anand Singh Bisht was suffering from kidney and liver problems and was being treated under the leadership of doctors under the department of gastrology.

After his heath condition worsened on Sunday, Adityanath's father was put on a ventilator. He had also undergone dialysis on Sunday, before being shifted to the ICU ward. As per information provided by AIIMS Hospital, he was admitted to the hospital on 15 March. Since then, he was undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

Anand Singh Bisht was also admitted to the hospital in Dehradun a few months back after complaining of severe dehydration. As per reports, Anand Singh Bisht was a forest ranger.

