Exclusive | Political parties using farmers protest to settle their own agenda, says Yogi Adityanath

Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks exclusively to India TV.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in an exclusive conversation with India TV spoke about the ongoing farmers protests against the new farm laws, how beneficial the new reforms will be for the farmers, about development projects in Uttar Pradesh and other issues.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Exclusive | Key takeaways

Those who did not allow suggestions of the Swaminathan Committee to be implemented for the benefits of the farmers are now creating hurdles.

APMCs, Mandis will not be closed.

Farmers will be able to send their produce anywhere in the country, therefore, these reforms should be welcomed.

However, the government is still ready to discuss all outstanding issues with the farmers.

A solution can only be reached when farmers will tell the government what is the problem but putting this condition of taking back the new farm laws and disturbing the comman man, is no way to practice demoracy. The chief minister once again reiterated that government is ready for talks.

Yogi Adityanath slammed opposition, elements who are trying to mislead farmers saying that they themselves were in the favour of bringing such reforms in the agriculture industry. Adityanath said that political parties are using farmers protest to settle their own agenda.

In a democracy, everyone has a right to protest but until it doesn't cross limits.

Yogi Adityanath humbly appealed to all the protesting farmers to discuss the their concerns over the new farm laws with the government.

Over highways, roads continued to remain blocked that is affecting normal of common people and how long will this protest will continue, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said the farmers should engage in a dialogue with the government or we should wait for the Supreme Court's direction as the matter is in the top court.

Yogi Adityanath said that farmers in Uttar Pradesh are in favour of the new laws.

He once again appealed to the farmers that a dialogue is the only solution to this and there is no need to protest, sit on dharnas on roadside or cause inconvience to people.

Yogi Adityanth said no farmer in his state has been fined, people are spreading lies.

Sugar mills are working contineously, procurement process is also running soothly but if laws will be violated, then the government will have to act according to law.

Was the attack on superintendent of police was justified in any way, Adityanath asked.

The government will act if there will be any attempt to impose anarchy.

Yogi Adityanath slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government -- which is supporting farmers agenda -- saying it is the same government which notified one of the new farm laws. He said the AAP government was completely exposed over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on love-jihad law

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said those who are spreading misinformation on the new law do not know the law. It is nowhere mentioned in the new law that it is only be imposed on Hindus or Muslims.

