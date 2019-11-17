Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates sugar mill in Pipraich

Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday claimed that previous regimes in the state only believed in closing and selling sugar mills

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday claimed that previous regimes in the state only believed in closing and selling sugar mills, while the BJP government has revived defunct sugar mills and generated employment. The chief minister was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a sugar mill in Pipraich town here. "Pipraich unit had been lying closed since 2008. We held protests regarding this, and all regional leaders of the BJP and Hindu Yuva Vahini activists participated in it.

When we formed the government in 2017, the decision to set up a new sugar mill in Pipraich was taken in the very first meeting. The closure of a sugar mill means rendering 50,000 farmers unemployed, and another 1,000 youngsters jobless," Adityanath said. He said Pipraich sugar mill will have a crushing capacity of 50,000 quintals per day. Around 27 MW electricity will also be generated through this sugar mill and farmers will get time-bound payment, the chief minister said, adding that it will generate a revenue of Rs 30,000 crore.

A modern distillery will be installed here and ethanol will also be produced in the second phase, he said in a statement. Appealing to farmers to not burn stubble, he said, "Pollution is a big problem today and I appeal to farmers to not burn paddy stubble or sugarcane leaves in the fields but convert it into compost. This will also increase the fertility of the farm."

ALSO READ| Congress played with India's security on Rafale controversy: Yogi Adityanath

ALSO READ| After Kartarpur, it will be Nankana Sahib: Yogi