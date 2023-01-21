UP CM Adityanath flags off 'Run for G20 Walkathon' to spread awareness about summit

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MYOGIADITYANATH UP CM Adityanath flags off 'Run for G20 Walkathon' to spread awareness about the summit

'Run for G20 Walkathon': Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Run for G20 Walkathon' organised simultaneously in four cities to spread awareness about the summit. Adityanath flagged off the walkathons in Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi and Gautam Buddh Nagar from his residence.

Uttar Pradesh will host 11 meetings during the G20 conference, through which it has got the opportunity to promote its image, culture and food, Adityanath said.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "The world is accepting the fact that in this era of global crisis, India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are the only ones who can save the world and realise the sacred spirit of India towards the welfare of the common man."

Stating that Indian sages had always talked about Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or considering the world as one family, Adityanath said, "Today it is a matter of pride for us that India has got the leadership of G20 and Uttar Pradesh has got the opportunity to host it."

"The event will take place in Lucknow from February 13 to 15. We will get an opportunity to showcase the competence that Uttar Pradesh has achieved in technology in recent times. We need to set an excellent example of 'Atithi Devo Bhava (guest is God)',” he said.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of the G20 Multipurpose Sports Hall at KD Singh Babu Stadium. During the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak handed over a flag bearing the G20 logo to Adityanath.

