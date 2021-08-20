Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Expansion in 15 days: 7 new ministers may join Adityanath government

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath could soon undertake an exercise to expand the Council of Ministers. Sources told India TV that the much-awaited expansion ahead of the next year's Assembly polls could take place within the next fortnight. Sources said that five to seven new ministers could join the government.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to fix the caste equations in the upcoming expansion ahead of the polls.

The Council of Ministers in Uttar Pradesh can have 60 ministers including the Chief Minister. However, there are 54 ministers and six others can join the government.

There have been talks about Adityanath expanding his Council of Ministers ever since he visited Delhi in June to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah. This would be the third and also the last Cabinet expansion ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls. The state is slated to go to polls early next year.

Adityanath, who arrived in the national capital on Thursday evening, met top BJP leaders at Amit Shah's official residence, triggering talks of a possible Cabinet expansion. The meeting went on for about 3.5 hours. Apart from Amit Shah and Adityanath, Nadda, UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and the party's UP general secretary Sunil Bansal were present in the meeting.

