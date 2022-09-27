Uttar Pradesh: One killed, 6 injured as bus rams into truck in Amroha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI One person was killed and six others injured when the state roadways bus in which they were traveling rammed into a truck on Tuesday morning

Uttar Pradesh : One person was killed and six others injured when the state roadways bus in which they were traveling rammed into a truck on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred in Rajabpur on National Highway-9 when the Delhi-bound bus rammed into the parked truck from behind, the police said.

Rajabpur police station SHO Ramesh Saharawat said the injured had been admitted to the Community Health Centre in Gajraula.

The body of the deceased, who is yet to be identified, has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

