UP: More than 20 cars ram into each other in Baghpat due to dense fog

Image Source : PTI/ FILE Uttar Pradesh: More than 20 cars ram into each other in Baghpat due to dense fog

Due to low visibility caused by dense fog, more than 20 cars rammed into each other on Friday morning on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. Several people are reported to be injured in the road mishap. The wounded have been taken to the district hospital in Baghpat.

A police vehicle was among the cars hit due to low visibility. Soon after the incident, a local administration team reached the spot. Efforts are being taken to evacuate the expressway.

Uttar Pradesh, along with other north Indian states, woke up to dense fog due to which visibility reduced drastically.

Earlier in December, a similar incident took place, where at least 12 vehicles ran into each other on Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Baghpat. The cause of the road mishap was low visibility. As many as 10 people were injured in the incident.

Baghpat stretch of the expressway is an accident-prone area where road incidents occur frequently.

