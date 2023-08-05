Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist from Kashmir

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Firdaus Ahmad

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has arrested an alleged Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist from Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday. Firdaus Ahmad Darr, a resident of Halpura village in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Friday (July 4).

The new arrest was made a day day after the ATS held terror suspect, Ahmad Raza (24) from Moradabad. According to officials, Darr was arrested with the help of Jammu and Kashmir Police from the Kokernag police station area.

After conducting a medical examination of the accused and presenting evidence of his involvement in the crime before the competent magistrate in the local jurisdiction, a request for transit remand was made. The judge accepted the request and granted transit remand to Uttar Pradesh ATS from 04-08-2023. This allows the accused to be transferred to Uttar Pradesh for further legal proceedings related to the case.

Accused was member of Hizbul Mujahideen

The Additional Director General of Police, ATS, and Additional Superintendent of Police (West), ATS, coordinated with the appropriate authorities to obtain the necessary air permission. Earlier in the day, the co-investigator and the ATS team brought the accused to Uttar Pradesh. The accused was presented before the NIA/ATS court.

During the initial interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. Through this confession, it was revealed that Firdaus had contacted another accused, Ahmed Raza, who had already been arrested in the case and convinced him to undergo terrorist training in Anantnag for jihad-related activities. Firdaus himself became a member of the terrorist organization, Hizbul Mujahideen, taking an oath (Bayyat) to work for them and providing Ahmed Raza with shelter. In light of this information, necessary inquiries and critical actions will be carried out during the remand period to gather detailed information.

Firdaus Ahmad Darr is in 44 days police custody

The police sought a custody remand of the accused for a period of 44 days. Upon consideration of the request, the judge granted the sanction order, allowing the accused to be held in police custody for the specified duration for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The mobile phone of the accused has been confiscated and documented as evidence. It will be sent separately to the Forensic Science Laboratory for data extraction. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh ATS had arrested Ahmed Raza, a member of the terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen. Raza, a resident of Muradabad, was arrested while he was on his way to attend a training camp operated by Hizbul Mujahideen.

Also Read: Pakistan's Seema Haider questioned by UP ATS at undisclosed location, say sources

Also Read: Pakistan's Seema Haider reveals Sachin not first person she contacted in India as UP ATS questions her again

Latest India News