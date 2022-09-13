Tuesday, September 13, 2022
     
  4. Uttar Pradesh Assembly to have day reserved for women members

Uttar Pradesh Assembly to have day reserved for women members

Uttar Pradesh news: Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said the decision has been taken in view of complaints that the women MLAs do not get appropriate opportunity to speak in the house.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Lucknow Published on: September 13, 2022 13:15 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Uttar Pradesh Assembly to have a day reserved for women members.

Highlights

  • UP Assembly will have a day reserved for women members during Monsoon Session
  • The UP Assembly session will commence on September 19, 2022
  • Women will be given an opportunity to speak and raise their issues on decided day: Satish Mahana

Uttar Pradesh news: The Uttar Pradesh Assembly will have a day reserved for women members during the Monsoon Session, commencing on September 19 (Monday).

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said the decision has been taken in view of complaints that the women MLAs do not get appropriate opportunity to speak in the house.

"A day will be reserved for the women members during the monsoon session. At an interaction with the women MLAs, it was pointed out that they did not get the appropriate opportunity to speak. So, we will fix a day for them and they will be given an opportunity to speak and raise their issues," he said.

The state Assembly Secretariat will also install coffee vending machines for the members in the lobbies during the upcoming session.

The members usually go to the Central Hall to get refreshments when the house has longer sittings.

Mahana confirmed that coffee vending machines would be installed for the members in the lobbies.

(With IANS inputs) 

