UP Elections 2022: BJP appoints Yogi Adityanath as 'panna pramukh' for Gorakhpur seat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh has appointed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as the 'panna pramukh' for booth number 246 in Gorakhnath area for Gorakhpur Assembly seat.

Panna pramukh is a party worker/ leader who is given one page of the voter list in a constituency and is expected to contact all the voters named in the page.

The party has appointed 13,100 panna pramukhs at 13,800 booths in urban and rural (partial) Assembly seats in Gorakhpur city.

Former Union finance minister of state and MP Shiv Pratap Shukla and MLA Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal have also been appointed as panna pramukhs for booth number 350 of Gorakhpur Sadar Assembly seat.

City BJP president Rajesh Gupta said, "Party office-bearers and also those in the government have been made panna pramukhs. This system first experimented in the Gujarat Assembly election and the results were good. After that, the panna pramukh system has been used in many other states and there too the party got success."

A senior party functionary said that the appointment of Yogi Adityanath as panna pramukh indicated that everyone in BJP was essentially a party worker and holding a senior position did not mean that he was above other workers.

