Uttar Pradesh announces two-day holiday for Holi | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Devotees play with colors to celebrate 'Ekadashi', ahead of the festival of 'Holi' at Mukteshwar Nath Mandir, in Gorakhpur

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced a two-day holiday for Holi. March 18, 19 will be the official holidays for the festival of colors.

In an order released by Jitendra Kumar, the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government said, " "Holi will be celebrated on March 19 along with March 18, so both the days will be holidays."

Earlier, there was just a single-day holiday for Holi in UP. Now, all government employees will get 2 days of holiday for the festival.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also issued directives to maintain peace and avert any law-and-order problem on Holi which coincides with Shab-e-Baraat.

Senior police officials said that the leave of all police officers and personnel will stand cancelled from March 16 to 20 so that they remain on duty during the festival.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Mukul Goel has directed the field police officers to take stern action against those involved in disturbing law and order situation in the state.

Latest India News