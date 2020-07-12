5-day work week in UP now, offices and markets to remain closed on weekends

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Yogi Adityanath-led UP Cabinet has decided 5-day working for offices and markets in the state.

In a move to curb rising cases of coronavirus, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to introduce a 'mini-lockdown' formula in the state. As part of the mini-lockdown scheme, the UP government will impose weekend lockdown in order to control the spread of coronavirus cases. This means that lockdown in the state will remain imposed on Saturday and Sunday every week.

With the introduction of mini-lockdown formula, offices and markets will function for only 5 days a week and remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.

At present, Uttar Pradesh has 35,092 confirmed cases of coronavirus including 11,490 active, 22,689 recovered and 913 deaths, making it the 6th state n the country to have maximum number of coronavirus cases.

