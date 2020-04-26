Image Source : FILE Uttar Pradesh: 36-year-old woman sets herself, 2 children on fire

A 36-year-old woman allegedly set herself and her two minor children on fire following a dispute with her husband. The incident took place on Saturday in Bhatua village where Rinki allegedly poured kerosene on her sons Tanmay, 4 and Manmay, 2, and set them on fire. She then set herself ablaze. Her husband, Raj Kishore Prajapati, was not in the house when the incident took place.

The neighbours broke open the door of the house after hearing their screams and found the woman and her children with severe burn injuries. The neighbors informed the police and all of them were rushed to Safai PGI, where the doctors declared the children brought dead and their mother succumbed to burn injuries during treatment.

Station house officer (SHO) of Kurra police station, Rupesh Verma, said, "There was some dispute between the husband and the wife over cultivation of crops in the field belonging to Raj Kishore's father."

The SHO said that the woman reportedly did not approve of her husband working in his father's field and the couple allegedly fought over the issue on Saturday morning.

The SHO said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

