Image Source : FILE UP: 2 cops injured in attack by locals while trying to arrest robbery accused

A sub-inspector and a constable have been injured when some locals attacked a police team that had gone to Narsinghpur Kachhua village to arrest two accused in a robbery case, officials said on Thursday. Six people were booked and three have been arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

The police team had reached the village in Kaushambi district on Wednesday to arrest Pintu Pasi and his brother Sintu when they were attacked by some locals, including the mother of the accused, Circle Officer Sirathu Ramveer Singh said.

Sub-Inspector Krishna Raj Singh and constable Dilip Singh Yadav were seriously injured, the officer said, adding the attackers also snatched the service revolver of the sub-inspector.

An FIR has been lodged against six people and three, including the mother of the two accused brothers, have been arrested, the circle officer said.

The service revolver has been recovered and injured policeman have been admitted to the district hospital, he added.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage