Late Goa CM, BJP leader Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal tests coronavirus positive, hospitalised

BJP leader Utpal Parrikar, who is the son of former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, said he has tested positive for coronavirus and got admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. After his test results came out, Uptal Parrikar told reporters on Saturday evening that he tested positive for COVID-19.

"Its a mild infection, so I would be home quarantined, he then said.

On Sunday, he tweeted saying, "On advice of Doctors and to take proper line of treatment, I've got admitted to Hospital. Thank you everyone for the wishes."

