Kerala court holds man guilty of killing wife through snake bite

A Kerala court on Monday pronounced its verdict in the Uthra murder case and held one Sooraj guilty of the murder of his wife. Twenty-five-year-old Uthra had died of a snake bite in May 2020, following which her family had filed a police complaint alleging foul play and dowry harassment. The verdict in the matter was pronounced by the additional sessions court, Kollam.

According to the details, Sooraj was found guilty of offences punishable under Sections 302, 307, 328, 201 of the Indian Penal Code. The hearing on sentencing will take place on Wednesday.

The case had generated a lot of attention in Kerala after it came to light that Sooraj had murdered Uthra by getting her bitten by an Indian cobra. In fact, it was the second such attempt on her life. Uthra had survived the first attempt in which a Viper snake was used.

Following her death and the complaint lodged by her family, the investigation subsequently led to a snake handler who had sold the two snakes to Sooraj for ₹10,000. Both the snake handler and Sooraj were arrested soon thereafter.

Later, Sooraj's family was also booked for various offences punishable under the Indian Penal Code for domestic violence and conspiracy among others.

Subsequently, Sooraj confessed to the crime stating that the motive was to make financial gains.

