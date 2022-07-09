Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: One killed, 3 others arrested in Usmanpur encounter

One miscreant was killed while two of his accomplices were arrested late at night on Friday after an encounter broke out in Delhi's Usmanpur area. The police team moved towards the Khadar area in search of suspects and reached deep in the jungle where they noticed the presence of about 7-8 suspicious persons.

The police personnel disclosing their identity asked them to come out. But suddenly they opened fire upon the police team. Police personnel somehow saved themselves and again warned them to surrender but they did not pay any heed to the request and again fired upon the police team. The police retaliated and one bullet hit one of the miscreants and he fell down. Meanwhile, taking advantage of the dark other miscreants ran away.

The injured person whose identity was later established as Aakash aged about 23 years was shifted to JPC hospital for the treatment. Later he was referred to LNJP hospital where he died during treatment. One pistol and 2 empty cartridges were recovered from the scene of crime. On checking of criminal antecedents, Aakash has been found involved in seven criminal cases of robbery among other crimes. He was released on bail in June. Further investigation is in progress. Efforts are being made to nab the remaining accused persons. Two days back while the police team was patrolling in the area, a group of miscreants had pelted stones upon them to cause restraint in the discharge of official duties. In this matter, a case was registered at New Usmanpur police station.

