'Use your intellect constructively': Priyanka Chaturvedi's advice to Neha Bora over remarks on Brahmin women

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s former Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday questioned All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora over her remarks on safety of Brahmin women inside temples, describing them as 'deeply unfortunate' and underlined that radical thinking either by the Left or Right wings are dangerous for the country.

When asked upon a video being shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in which Bora could be heard purportedly saying women need safety from 'Brahamanvad', Chaturvedi said the video could be old but it highlights the mindset of such people. She said young leaders should channel their intellect into constructive activism.

"It reveals a mindset that asserts rapes happen in temples, are committed by priests, and that Brahmin women are unsafe. I generally avoid focusing on caste, but as a Brahmin woman myself, I must ask: is it appropriate to use such derogatory language? I have always maintained that this kind of radical thinking, whether from the Left or the Right, is harmful to the nation," she said.

"I would like to sit down with Neha Bora and explain that not everything should be viewed through the lens of caste or religion. She is young, talented, bright, and smart, with the drive to fight for a cause; she ought to use her intellect more constructively," she added.

Bora's purported video

Bora's purported video is being shared by BJP leaders in which she said pujaris rape Brahmin women inside temples. BJP's national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari cited the video to attack the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, saying the grand old party hates the Hindus.

BJP leader RP Singh also targeted the opposition and said leaders like Bora, Gandhi, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal are working towards a particular motive to attack the country's constitutional institutions.

Bora was among the opposition leaders who participated in the mock Parliament at Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence and also spoke at INDIA bloc's rally at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday. Bora has kept targeting the Centre over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, drawing an ire from the BJP, which has accused her of siding with divisionary forces.

ALSO READ:

'Pushing agendas of India's enemies': Rijiju hits back at Rahul Gandhi over 'open debate' challenge to PM Modi