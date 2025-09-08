US visa rule changed: Interviews restricted to country of citizenship; move to impact Indians In the past, many Indian applicants opted for interview slots in countries like Singapore, Thailand and Germany to bypass long waiting times. This rule came during Covid due to a huge backlog of applicants and long wait for appointments.

New Delhi:

The US Department of State has announced a new rule that requires all non-immigrant visa (NIV) applicants, including those from India, to schedule their visa interviews only in their country of citizenship or legal residence. This change is meant to stop the earlier practice where applicants would try to book interviews in neighboring countries to avoid long wait times.

According to a statement released on Saturday, this updated policy will apply worldwide.

"Effective immediately, the Department of State has updated instructions for non-immigrant visa applicants... (they) should schedule visa interview appointments at the US embassy or consulate in their country of nationality or residence," the statement read.

Move to impact Indians seeking faster visa appointments

Following this new policy, Indian nationals who urgently need to travel to the United States and had secured visa appointments in other countries will now face restrictions. They will no longer be able to book B1 (business) or B2 (tourist) visa interviews outside India.

In the past, many Indian applicants opted for interview slots in countries like Singapore, Thailand and Germany to bypass long waiting times. This rule came during Covid due to a huge backlog of applicants and long wait for appointments.

However, under the updated guidelines, that option is not available, except in rare cases where the US does not routinely offer non-immigrant visa (NIV) services.

Current US visa appointment wait times in India

According to the official website of the US Department of State, the average wait time for a visa appointment in Delhi is approximately 4.5 months. In Chennai, the wait is even longer, at around 9 months. In contrast, Hyderabad and Mumbai have shorter wait times of about 3.5 months each. Meanwhile, in Kolkata, the waiting period is roughly 5 months.

The US recently made in-person interviews mandatory for all non-immigrant visa applicants. Previously, those under 14, over 79 or renewing their visas were exempt from interviews. This change is expected to further increase the wait time for visa appointments.