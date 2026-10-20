Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, arrives in Mumbai for three-day India visit, set to meet S Jaishankar

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Tuesday, October 20, for a three-day visit to India, with trade, energy security, defence and strategic cooperation expected to feature prominently in discussions. The visit comes as New Delhi and Washington work towards finalising a bilateral trade agreement amid continuing differences over tariffs and India's purchases of Russian crude oil.

Rubio's itinerary includes a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai, a visit to the Taj memorial to pay tribute to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks, and engagements linked to India's energy sector in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The visit is also expected to cover regional developments, including the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

Trade and energy security on the agenda

The proposed India-US trade agreement is expected to be a key focus of the visit. Both countries have been working towards a comprehensive deal, with officials indicating in recent days that negotiations have made progress. Trade and investment ties remain important areas of engagement as the two sides seek to strengthen economic cooperation.

Energy is another major issue on the agenda, particularly India's continued imports of Russian crude oil. The issue has been a source of friction between New Delhi and Washington, with the US previously considering additional tariffs linked to purchases of Russian oil. US President Donald Trump recently waived potential tariffs under a measure targeting major importers of Russian crude, easing one point of tension between the countries.

Rubio to meet Jaishankar in Mumbai

Rubio is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Jaishankar on Tuesday. The discussions are expected to cover energy, trade and investment, defence, and critical and emerging technologies. The two sides are also expected to exchange views on regional and international developments, including the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia and their wider economic impact.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of strains in India-US relations over trade measures and immigration policies. Both governments are expected to use the discussions to explore ways to maintain cooperation across key strategic and economic areas.

Visit to include Jamnagar

After his engagements in Mumbai, Rubio is expected to travel to Jamnagar in Gujarat, where he is scheduled to visit the major oil refining complex operated by Reliance Industries. The visit is expected to bring energy cooperation and business ties into focus, with discussions involving government and business leaders forming part of the wider programme.

Rubio's trip follows his earlier visit to India in May, when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaishankar and attended a Quad foreign ministers' meeting. The latest visit is scheduled to conclude on October 22.

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