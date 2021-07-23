US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit India on July 27-28, to meet PM Modi, Jaishankar, Doval

Follow us on Image Source : AP Blinken will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval among other officials.

US Secretary of State, Antony J Blinken will visit India on July 27 and July 28. It is going to be his first visit to the country after assuming charge as US Secretary of State under Joe Biden's administration. Blinken will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval among other officials during India stay.

Blinken during meetings with PM Modi, Jaishankar will hold a wide range of bilateral, regional and global discussions, his spokesperson said on Friday.

In addition to his trip to New Delhi, Blinken will also travel to Kuwait City during his foreign trip from July 26 to 29, which State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said is to reaffirm America’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and underscore cooperation on their shared priorities.

COVID, Indo-Pacific engagement among issues to be discussed

“In New Delhi on July 28, Secretary Blinken will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss a wide range of issues, including continued cooperation on COVID-19 response efforts, Indo-Pacific engagement, shared regional security interests, shared democratic values and addressing the climate crisis,” Price said.

“Blinken will travel on July 28 to Kuwait City where he will meet with senior Kuwaiti officials to continue discussions of key bilateral issues that underscore the importance of our 60 years of diplomatic ties,” he said. The top American diplomat would return to Washington, D.C. on July 29.

