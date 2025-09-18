US revokes visa of Indian executives, family members over fentanyl trafficking link The decision follows just hours after US President Donald Trump cautioned nations with widespread drug trafficking and narcotics production.

New Delhi:

The US embassy in New Delhi on Thursday announced that visas of certain Indian business executives and corporate leaders have been revoked and denied over their alleged involvement in trafficking fentanyl precursors.

The announcement came just hours after US President Donald Trump issued a warning to countries linked to widespread drug trafficking and narcotics production. India was listed among the 23 nations the US said it is monitoring on this front.

According to the embassy, the move to revoke the visas of certain Indian company executives is part of Washington’s broader effort to safeguard Americans from the dangers of synthetic narcotics.

"Stopping the flow of fentanyl and its precursors into the United States is one of our highest priorities. We have revoked visas for company executives and family for the unlawful involvement in controlled substance trafficking, including fentanyl," the embassy wrote in a post on X.

US stands firm on drug trafficking

It added that those who facilitate the flow of illicit drugs into our country will not gain access to it. "We thank our counterparts in the Government of India for their continued cooperation in addressing this transnational threat."

"As a result of this decision, these individuals and close family members may be ineligible for travel to the United States," the US embassy in New Delhi said in a release.

Executives of companies identified as being involved in trafficking fentanyl precursors will also be flagged during future visa applications, the embassy added.

Highlighting the growing threat of fentanyl and the illegal drug trade, the embassy also expressed gratitude to the Indian government for its cooperation in tackling the issue.

"Individuals and organisations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs to the United States, along with their families, will face consequences that may include being denied access to the United States,” Chargé d’affaires Jorgan Andrews was quoted in the release.