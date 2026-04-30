US returns 657 stolen Indian antiquities worth $14M: Rare Ganesha, Buddha and Ancient bronze among recovered

New Delhi:

The United States has returned 657 stolen antiquities to India, with a total estimated value of nearly $14 million. The announcement was made by Alvin Bragg. Officials said the return is part of a larger mission, adding that more work remains to recover other stolen artifacts.

Crackdown on smuggling networks

The recovered items were traced through investigations into international trafficking networks. These include operations linked to disgraced art dealer Subhash Kapoor and convicted trafficker Nancy Wiener.

Authorities have spent years tracking down these artifacts, many of which were illegally taken from India and sold abroad.

India welcomes the return

The artifacts were officially handed over during an event attended by Indian officials, including Rajlakshmi Kadam. Binaya Pradhan thanked US agencies for their continued support and vigilance in recovering culturally important items.

Rare and valuable pieces among returned items

Several important artifacts are part of this collection:

A rare bronze statue of Avalokiteshvara valued at around $2 million, originally from Chhattisgarh and stolen decades ago.

A sandstone statue of Ganesha, looted from a temple in Madhya Pradesh and later sold through international channels.

A red sandstone statue of Buddha, valued at $7.5 million, which was smuggled into New York.

Many of these artifacts had passed through private collections and auction houses before being identified and seized.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Antiquities Trafficking Unit, along with agencies like Homeland Security Investigations, has been working for over a decade to track stolen cultural items. So far, the unit has recovered more than 6,200 artifacts worth hundreds of millions of dollars and returned most of them to countries aro