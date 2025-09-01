US rattled by Modi-Putin-Xi meeting: Here's how America is trying to do damage control Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin were seen chatting and laughing on the second day of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the Chinese port city of Tianjin.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin today at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.The rare trilateral engagement has captured global attention, with many viewing it as a significant signal of shifting equations in Asia's geopolitical landscape. The meeting appears to have unnerved the United States, which has now begun efforts to rebalance its approach towards New Delhi.

In a carefully worded post on social media platform X, the US Embassy in India praised the "enduring friendship" between Washington and New Delhi. The message is widely being interpreted as a conciliatory gesture, hinting that the US may be reassessing its decision to impose heavy tariffs on Indian goods.

India-US partnership a defining relationship: US Embassy

The embassy's post read: "The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights — a defining relationship of the 21st century. This month, we’re spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward. From innovation and entrepreneurship to defence and bilateral ties, it’s the enduring friendship between our two peoples that fuels this journey. Follow the hashtag and be a part of US-India Forward for Our People."

Alongside the post, the embassy also shared an image featuring US Secretary of State Marco Rubio with the quote: "The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realise the tremendous potential of our economic relationship."

Modi-Putin-Xi meeting

The post came within hours of highly publicised images from Tianjin showing PM Modi walking and conversing with Putin and Chinese President Xi in a rare three-way bonhomie.

The photo of PM Modi with Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi has gone viral on social media. The interaction between these three major global leaders comes at a time when the United States has been mounting pressure on all three nations. Washington first slapped tariffs on China, and has now shifted its focus to India and Russia as well. Recently, the US imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods. Against this backdrop of a tariff war, the growing closeness between India, China, and Russia is fueling America's worries.

