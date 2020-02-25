US President Donald Trump, wife Melania pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

US President Donald Trump along with wife Melania paid homage to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on Tuesday. Donald Trump went to Raj Ghat after he was given a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Trump had paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Monday as well when he went to the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad straight from the airport. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accompanied Trump on Monday to the Ashram.

The Trumps even tried their hands at a Charkha while at Sabarmati Ashram.

At Raj Ghar Trump laid a wreath to the memorial built in the memory of Mahatma Gandhi.

Donald Trump is on his first state visit to India and will meet with PM Modi later today to indulge in crucial talks regarding the steps ahead for Indo-US relations. President Trump, along with his high profile delegation, will depart for Washington DC on board Air Force One at approximately 10:00 pm tonight.

