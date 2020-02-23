US Embassy, not Centre, dropped names of Kejriwal, Sisodia from Melania Trump’s event

A file photo of US First Lady Melania Trump (Twitter/@FLOTUS)

The United States Embassy in New Delhi said on Sunday that, while, it had no objections whatsoever on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia being invited to the event scheduled to be attended by the US First Lady Melania Trump, it did’t want the government school event of the First Lady to be a ‘political event.’

“While US Embassy had no objection to the presence of CM and Deputy CM, we appreciate their recognition that this isn't a political event and that it's best to ensure focus is on education, school and students,” news agency ANI quoted the embassy as saying.

Melania is scheduled to experience a happiness class at a Delhi government school in Nanakpura.

The Aam Aadmi Party had earlier accused the Centre of being behind the dropping of the names of Delhi’s CM and deputy CM from the list.

There is no match for the pettiness of @narendramodi

You may not invite @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia but their work speaks for them#TrumpIndiaVisit https://t.co/wp7y0haSXS — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) February 22, 2020

The clarification by the US Embassy came Sunday evening, around the same time when US President Donald Trump departed for India on his maiden visit, beginning Monday.

During his 36-hour-long visit, Trump is slated to attend a massive event, Namaste Trump, at Ahmedabad’s Motera Stadium, billed as the world’s largest.

On Feb 25, Trump will visit Agra before boarding a flight to Delhi, where he will hold official engagements with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.