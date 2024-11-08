Rahul Gandhi congratulates Trump on election victory, extends best wishes to Harris for future endeavours

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Congress leader Rahul Gandhi writes to US President-elect Donald Trump and outgoing US Vice President Kamala Harris

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (November 7) wrote a letter to US President-elect Donald Trump and congratulated him on his victory. He also wrote a letter to outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris in which the Congress leader hailed her for the spirited presidential campaign.

Rahul Gandhi congratulates President-elect Donald Trump

Significantly, in his letter to the US President-elect, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Donald Trump on his second election victory and vouched for strong India-US ties under the Trump 2.0 administration.

"India and the United States of America share a historic friendship rooted in our commitment to democratic values. Under your leadership, we are confident that our nations will further deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest," Gandhi said.

"I also hope we will continue to work towards expanding avenues and opportunities for both Indians and Americans," he added.

Rahul Gandhi extends best wishes to Harris for future endeavours

Further, in his letter to Harris, Gandhi hailed the outgoing Vice President for her campaigning during the presidential elections.

“I would like to congratulate you on your spirited presidential campaign. Your unifying message of hope will continue to inspire many', Gandhi in his letter mentioned.

"Under the Biden administration, India and the US have deepened cooperation on issues of global importance. Our shared commitment to democratic values will continue to guide our friendship," he added.



