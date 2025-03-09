US cuts foreign aid, orders Afghan women scholars to return amid Taliban restrictions: Reports US aid funding had previously enabled thousands of Afghan women to study abroad or continue their education online, but many of these programs are now suspended.

More than 80 Afghan women, who had been studying in Oman with scholarships funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), are now facing orders to return to Afghanistan following a drastic cut in foreign aid programs by President Donald Trump.

These scholarships, part of a program designed to support Afghan women pursuing higher education, are now on the verge of being discontinued due to a freeze on foreign aid funding. Trump, alongside his ally Elon Musk, decided to terminate more than 90% of foreign aid contracts, which has severely impacted these women’s educational opportunities.

The scholarships, which were previously seen as a lifeline, came to an abrupt halt in January when Trump assumed office and froze foreign aid to various countries. According to reports, one of the students spoke out about the shock of the decision, saying, "It was heartbreaking. Everyone was shocked and crying. We were told that we would be sent back within two weeks." These women had been studying in Oman, escaping the repressive Taliban regime in Afghanistan that has imposed strict restrictions on women, including a ban on university education.

International community appeals for intervention

Trump's decision to freeze foreign aid has led to a wave of legal challenges in the US and internationally. Several aid programs, which are critical for addressing health systems, nutrition, and food insecurity in vulnerable countries, are already feeling the consequences of this funding freeze.

The Afghan women studying in Oman are now calling for immediate intervention from the international community. One student said, "We need immediate safety, financial assistance, and resettlement in a safe country so we can continue our education."

Scholarships and Taliban restrictions

The women were part of the Women Scholarship Endowment (WSE) program initiated by USAID in 2018, which aimed to provide education in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields for Afghan women who were denied access to higher education by the Taliban. These women had applied for the scholarships before the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021.

However, by December 2022, the Taliban imposed a new ban on women's higher education, further restricting their opportunities. The students shared that they had fled to Pakistan in September when USAID granted them visas to study in Oman.

Concerns about future

One student expressed her distress, saying, "It feels like everything has been taken away from me. This is the worst moment of my life. I am under immense stress." Other students have voiced fears that returning to Afghanistan could have dire consequences, including being forced into marriage or facing personal risks due to their activism. Many of these women, due to their past involvement in educational initiatives, face significant dangers in a country where the Taliban's oppressive policies have devastated the lives of women.

Taliban's unyielding stance on women's rights

Despite the international outcry over the worsening situation for women in Afghanistan, the Taliban remains firm in its stance on women's rights. The group defends its decision to impose educational bans, claiming that these measures are in line with Islamic Sharia law, as ordered by their supreme leader. The hardships faced by Afghan women under the Taliban's rule are profound, with many describing the situation as one of complete gender discrimination, where they are stripped of basic rights, including the right to education.

