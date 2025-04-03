US national arrested for entering restricted North Sentinel Island in Andamans A US citizen was arrested for illegally entering North Sentinel Island, home to the reclusive Sentinelese tribe in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Authorities seized GPS equipment and a GoPro with footage of his visit.

A US citizen was arrested in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for allegedly trespassing into the restricted North Sentinel Island, home to the reclusive Sentinelese tribe, police said on Wednesday. Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, 24, was detained by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on March 31 after reportedly entering the prohibited tribal reserve without authorisation.

Secret voyage to the forbidden island

According to police, Polyakov arrived in Port Blair on March 26 and set out towards North Sentinel Island from Kurma Dera Beach.

Around 1 a.m. on March 29, he launched his boat, carrying only a coconut and a can of cola as "offerings" for the Sentinelese.

By 10 a.m., he reached the island’s northeastern shore and used binoculars to search for inhabitants but saw none.

He remained offshore for an hour, blowing a whistle to attract attention but received no response.

He landed briefly for five minutes, left the offerings on the shore, collected sand samples, and recorded a video before returning to his boat.

At 1 p.m., he began his return journey, reaching Kurma Dera Beach by 7 p.m., where local fishermen spotted him.

Planned and executed with precision

DGP HS Dhaliwal told PTI, "We are investigating his intention behind visiting the restricted tribal area. We are also looking into his travel history and questioning hotel staff in Port Blair."

Among the items seized from Polyakov were:

An inflatable boat and an outboard motor, assembled locally.

A GoPro camera containing footage of his landing on the island.

GPS equipment used for navigation.

Police revealed that Polyakov meticulously planned his journey, researching sea conditions, tides, and routes from Kurma Dera Beach.

Repeat offender with a history of tribal contact attempts

This was not Polyakov’s first visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In October 2023, he visited Port Blair and attempted a reconnaissance trip to North Sentinel Island using an inflatable kayak but was stopped by hotel staff.

In January 2024, he tried to procure a motor for his boat and traveled to Baratang Islands, where he allegedly filmed the indigenous Jarawa tribe illegally.

Legal action and diplomatic communication

An FIR was registered against Polyakov under the Foreigners Act, 1946, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands (Protection of Aboriginal Tribes) Amendment Regulation, 2012 based on a complaint by Tribal Welfare Officer Pronab Sircar.

Authorities have informed the Home Department, Ministry of External Affairs, and the US Embassy about his arrest.

Sentinelese: The world’s most isolated tribe

The Sentinelese are classified as a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) and are known for their hostility towards outsiders.

In November 2018, American missionary John Chau was killed while attempting to contact them.

The Indian government strictly prohibits access to North Sentinel Island to protect both the tribe and outsiders from potential conflicts and disease transmission.

Polyakov remains in police custody as the investigation continues.