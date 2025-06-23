US bombing of Iran is open aggression, says Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chief Maulana Mahmood Madani Mahmood Asad Madani said that America has consistently harmed the world through its aggressive policies, and its presence in West Asia has turned from a healing force to a source of poison.

New Delhi:

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani strongly condemned the recent US bombing of Iran, calling it a blatant violation of international agreements and the United Nations Charter. He stated that Israel has now become the epicentre of bloodshed and terrorism in West Asia, with full protection from the United States.

No peace until US bases removed: Madani

Maulana Madani emphasised that permanent peace in the region cannot be established until West Asian countries unite and remove American bases from their soil. Otherwise, he warned, the entire region would continue to fall prey to these devilish conspiracies, as was the case with Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya and now the same heinous game is being repeated against Iran.

He further stated that no powerful country has the right to use military force anywhere in the world at its discretion. Such actions are not only violations of international law but also promote global mistrust, hatred, and instability.

Humanity must adhere to universally accepted principles, and any step that targets innocent lives, tramples on human rights, and endangers global peace must be deemed unacceptable. It should be countered not just with diplomatic statements, but with firm action.

Appeal to international community

Maulana Madani appealed to the international community, the United Nations, justice-loving nations, and peace-seeking people to take immediate and serious notice of the situation.

He urged that efforts for a ceasefire must be prioritised, and collective action should be taken to bring powerful elements, especially Israel, under the purview of international law for their continued crimes against humanity.