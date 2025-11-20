US approves USD 93 million deal to supply Javelin missiles, Excalibur projectiles to India The estimated cost of the Javelin package is $45.7 million and the second determination approved by the State Department covers the sale of 216 M982A1 Excalibur tactical projectiles and associated equipment for $47.1 million.

In a major boost for defence system in India, the United States on Thursday approved a possible $93 million arms sales deal which would help "strengthen homeland defense and deter regional threats". The defence deal includes Javelin Missile System and related equipment for an estimated cost of $45.7 million and 216 M982A1 Excalibur tactical projectiles for $47.1 million.

“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to India of Excalibur Projectiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $47.1 million. The Defence Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress. The Government of India has requested to buy one hundred (100) FGM-148 Javelin rounds; one (1) Javelin FGM-148 missile, fly-to-buy; and twenty-five (25) Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units (LwCLU) or Javelin Block 1 Command Launch Units (CLU),” the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, United States, said in a statement.

Proposed sale to support foreign policy, security objectives

It also added that the proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defense partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions.

The Indian Army earlier this year had signed an agreement with UK-based Thales to procure the Light Weight Modular Missile (LMM) system, aimed at strengthening its air defence capabilities.

Know all about Light Weight Modular Missile

The Light Weight Modular Missile is a light, portable missile system that can be used in various operational zones, including high-altitude areas. This missile uses a laser beam–riding guidance method to deliver accurate strikes while keeping collateral damage low.

The features of this missile include a triple-effect warhead and a proximity fuse, making it capable of targeting aircraft, helicopters, UAVs and UCAVs — even those with low infrared signatures — at distances of over 6 km and in all-weather conditions.

Know all about FGM-148 Javelin

The FGM-148 Javelin is a portable, fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missile which is designed to destroy armoured vehicles, bunkers and fortified positions with high precision. This Javelin employs an infrared seeker that automatically guides the missile to its target, allowing the operator to take cover immediately after launch.

