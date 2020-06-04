Image Source : YOUTUBE GRAB 'So Sorry...', US Ambassador to India apologises for desecration of Gandhi's statue in Washington

US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster has apologised for the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi's statue on Washington amid protests following the death of George Floyd.

"So sorry to see the desecration of the Gandhi statue in Wash, DC. Please accept our sincere apologies. Appalled as well by the horrific death of George Floyd & the awful violence & vandalism. We stand against prejudice & discrimination of any type. We will recover & be better.," the ambassador said in a tweet.

So sorry to see the desecration of the Gandhi statue in Wash, DC. Please accept our sincere apologies. Appalled as well by the horrific death of George Floyd & the awful violence & vandalism. We stand against prejudice & discrimination of any type. We will recover & be better. — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) June 4, 2020

Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside the Indian Embassy in the US capital was been desecrated by 'unruly elements' of the #blacklivesmatter protest that has gripped the city in the last few days.

Police has begun investigating the matter.

Image Source : ANI 'So Sorry...', US Ambassador to India apologises for desecration of Gandhi's statue in Washington

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage