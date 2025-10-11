US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor meets PM Modi, says President Trump considers him a 'great friend' PM Modi also said in a post on X, “Glad to receive Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I’m confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.”

New Delhi:

US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor met PM Modi on Saturday in the national capital and said President Trump considers him as a great friend. “The US greatly values its relationship with India and President Donald Trump considers PM Modi as a great and personal friend,” he said. Gor, who arrived in New Delhi on Friday, said he had a great series of meetings, including with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

"I had an incredible meeting with Prime Minister Modi. We discussed bilateral issues, including defence, trade and technology," he said after meeting the prime minister. "We also discussed the importance of critical minerals," he said.

PM Modi meets Sergio Gor

On the other hand, PM Modi also said in a post on X, “Glad to receive Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I’m confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.”

S Jaishankar meets Sergio Gor in Delhi

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Sergio Gor amid continuing strains in the India-US relations over Washington's imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports.

Gor, accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas, is on a six-day visit to New Delhi, days after the Senate confirmed his appointment as the US envoy to India.



"Pleased to meet Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor of the US today in New Delhi. Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance," Jaishankar said on social media.



The relations between New Delhi and Washington have been reeling under severe stress after US President Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil. India described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

India, US resume negotiations for trade deal

However, the recent phone conversations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Trump have raised hopes for a positive outcome from the ongoing negotiations for the trade deal. India and the US recently resumed negotiations for the trade deal after a brief hiatus of a few weeks.

In his reaction, Gor said he was "beyond grateful" to Trump for showing "incredible trust and confidence" in nominating him to be his next US ambassador to India and the special envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

