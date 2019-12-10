UP man dies after he falls on aquarium during fight; wife booked

Tuesday, December 10, 2019
     
A 42-year-old woman has been booked for culpable homicide after her husband fell on an aquarium during a fight and died after a piece of glass pierced into him. The deceased, Raghav Prasad, 45, lived in a rented house in Sikanderpur locality of Gudamba.

December 10, 2019
A 42-year-old woman has been booked for culpable homicide after her husband fell on an aquarium during a fight and died after a piece of glass pierced into him. The deceased, Raghav Prasad, 45, lived in a rented house in Sikanderpur locality of Gudamba. His landlord, Ashok Kumar Rawat, told police that Prasad started beating his wife after a tiff on Sunday night.

In the ensuing scuffle, Raghav fell on the aquarium and glass pierced through his waist. He was admitted to a hospital where he died on Monday night. The woman's parents, however, claimed that her husband fell on the aquarium while assaulting her during an argument over a domestic issue.

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and have detained the woman for questioning.

