Good News! UPSRTC employees gratuity amount hiked to Rs 20 lakhs

The Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on Thursday hiked the gratuity amount from Rs. 10 lakhs to Rs. 20 lakhs for its employees. This comes after Yogi-led Uttar Pradesh government directed UPSRTC to raise its employees' gratuity.

"The board has also approved the required land allotment or transfer of central workshop Kanpur to Metro Rail Project of Kanpur in the larger public interest on payment of Requisite Amount to UPSRTC," Raj Shekhar, MD UPSRTC told ANI.

According to ANI report, to carry forward the objective of "Safe Journey" and for effective prevention of accidents, the proposal to deploy "Ex-Army Drivers" as a pilot project on the Janrath Buses of UPSRTC was also accepted.

"The pilot project will start with 20 Buses in four regions -Lucknow, Gaziabad, Gorakhpur and Agra, with five buses in each region. Initial approval has been granted for a period of three months," he added.

The Board has approved the amendment in the policy of "Canteen and Stalls Allotment" at bus stations.

The board said, "Now the canteen and stalls allotment will be done by online E-tender basis and some relaxation has been given in the stalls which are lying vacant since a long time."

Along with these proposals, the board has also approved the proposal for necessary amendment in the "Yatri Plaza (Dhabha)" policy.

Now under the new amendment, one Yatri plaza will be "Recognised and Contracted" for every 50 Kms (Instead of 80 km earlier) on the selected routes based on the demand survey.