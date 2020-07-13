UPSC Medical Officer Recruitment Examination: 327 candidates selected

Image Source : FILE FILE

UPSC Medical Officer Recruitment Examination: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has selected 327 candidates in the 2020 Medical Officer Recruitment examination. The UPSC finalized the recruitment results during March, April, and May and informed the selected candidates individually by post regarding their recommended posts.

Of the total candidates, 326 have been recommended for the post of medical officer (general duty medical officer) in the department of Health and Family Welfare under the Delhi government, and one for the post of deputy director (non-technical) in the office of the Textile Commissioner in the Ministry of Textiles.

More than 100 women candidates have been selected for the vacant posts. "None were found suitable for one post reserved for a person with disability," the Commission said.

The UPSC had conducted the computer-based test on October 20, 2019 for the recruitment of medical officers (general duty). The interviews were conducted from January 13 to 31.

The recruitment drive was held to fill 327 vacancies.

