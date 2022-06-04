Follow us on Image Source : PTI Due to 'inadvertent error', girl thinks she cracked UPSC, family later apologizes

Highlights A 24-year-old girl from Jharkhand's Ramgarh announced she cracked UPSC.

It was later revealed it was an 'error' and she didn't crack the civil services exam.

Her family later apologized for falsely announcing the girl got 323rd rank in the exam.

In a peculiar incident, a 24-year-old girl from Jharkhand's Ramgarh announced that she had cracked the civil services examination of UPSC, only to later find out that it was an "inadvertent error". Her family later apologised to the district administration and Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), both of which felicitated her, as well as the media for furnishing erroneous information of her success. Her family members as well as her neighbors said that it is actually one Divya P of South India and not Divya Pandey who cracked the UPSC examination securing 323rd rank.

Priyadarshni Pandey, elder sister of Divya Pandey said her sister was informed by her friend in Uttar Pradesh that she had cracked UPSC securing AIR 323rd rank and "we tried to check result on UPSC website but internet was not working. It was an inadvertent error."

The family's claims of Divya Pandey's cracking of UPSC with the help of smartphone and internet without any professional coaching in her first attempt had led to the Central Coalfields Ltd Chairman cum Managing Director, PM Prasad and other senior officials felicitating Divya Pandey as her father was a retired crane operator from CCL.

The claims had got widespread media coverage. Deputy Commissioner, Ramgarh, Madhavi Mishra who too had felicitated Divya Pandey at her office in the district collectorate termed it a "human error".

The Ramgarh officials aid they had not taken any action against the girl or her family in this connection. The family members claimed that there was no intention of spreading fake news or false claims and added that after finding out the truth Divya, a resident of Rajrappa colony under Chitarpur block of Jharkhand's Ramgarh district has left for Delhi. "We apologize for this blunder," they said.

Divya, who had graduated from Ranchi University in 2017 had claimed: “I put in around 18 hours of study on a daily basis and read a lot of National Council of Education Research (NCERT) books,”.

(With PTI Inputs)

