Follow us on Image Source : ANI UPSC aspiring woman found hanging in Delhi's Rajender Nagar

A 25-year-old Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Delhi's Rajender Nagar. The deceased identified as Akanksha Mishra who was preparing for UPSC was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

The incident took place on Friday and the Police Control Room (PCR) call was received in Rajender Nagar police station at 11:50 pm about a suicide, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan informed.

The door of the house was found to be locked from inside, the officer said.

Prima facie, there were no other external injuries on her body except the ligature marks on her neck, according to police.

The inquest proceedings under S 174 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been initiated accordingly.

ALSO READ: Caught on cam: Woman dies by jumping from terrace in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

Latest India News