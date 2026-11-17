New Delhi:

A tussle over seat sharing in Uttar Pradesh elections has begun between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party. The former has handed over a list of 181 seats where it intends to field candidates.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead the Congress campaign in UP. The list of 181 seats that has been handed over to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav includes all seats in the districts of Amethi, Raebareli, Hapur, Bulandshahar, Bhadohi, Deoria and Gautam Buddha Nagar. Congress also wants to contest most of the seats in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Saharanpur, Jaunpur and Pratapgarh. Samajwadi Party leaders are flummoxed.

In the 2022 assembly polls, Congress contested 399 seats, lost 397, its candidates forfeited their deposits in 387 seats, and won only two seats. Its voting percentage was 2.33. In spite of this, it requires a lot of courage when the party makes a demand for 181 seats. Congress is banking on the success it achieved during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

At that time, Akhilesh Yadav had left 17 seats for the Congress, and the grand old party won six. Congress leaders feel that the party can be revived in UP only by forging an alliance. This is the reason why it has laid claims to seats in western UP, Purvanchal, Awadh and Bundelkhand regions.

Samajwadi Party leaders say that they expect Akhilesh Yadav to remember what the party’s founder Mulayam Singh Yadav had said during the 2017 UP assembly polls. At that time, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav had said, Akhilesh will commit a big political blunder if he allies with Congress. It was Mulayam Singh Yadav's view that if Congress becomes strong in UP, the only major loser will be the Samajwadi Party.

Bengal: Do not divide society in the name of Chhath

The Chhath festival was celebrated across the world by people from eastern UP and Bihar, but in Bengal it sparked a political row.

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee asked: "Does West Bengal belong to Bengalis or aggressive Biharis? Does practising Sanatan dharma mean cutting off Bengalis and establishing Biharis? BJP will destroy Bengali culture. I was surprised to see Howrah station decorated for Chhath. Such decorations were not seen during Durga Puja."

Kalyan Banerjee said, "Bengalis are now second-grade people here. Very soon, Bengalis will become third grade. Those who wanted Poribartan (change) now see how Bengalis have come down. Aggressive Biharis wanted the change most. Biharis are grabbing everything. Non-Bengalis are grabbing everything. Bengalis will cease to exist if this continues for five more years."

People from Bihar and eastern UP had been residing in West Bengal for the last several hundred years. Chhath festival is celebrated here with pomp every year. During Mamata Banerjee’s rule, the Chhath festival was celebrated with fervour in Bengal, but Kalyan Banerjee’s remark has sparked a row for the first time.

BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, TMC is 'inherently anti-Hindi, anti-Bihari, anti-Bengali '. Another BJP minister, Agnimitra Paul, said such divisive politics by TMC was the main cause of the party’s downfall. Senior TMC leader Saugata Roy clarified that his party does not endorse Kalyan Banerjee’s views.

Chhath festival is associated with health, prosperity, and the environment. People from Bihar and eastern UP have been celebrating this festival in Bengal for several hundred years. Nobody should have any problem with this. Durga Puja is celebrated with grandeur in Bengal every year. It is also celebrated by Bengalis across the world and in most of the cities of India. Therefore, dividing worship and faith into states will not set a good precedent.

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