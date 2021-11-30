Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP TET paper leak: One accused arrested by UP STF

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Tuesday arrested one accused in connection with the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) paper leak. One set of question papers of UP TET 2021, six admit cards and three mobile phones have been seized from him, said Sanjeev Gupta, IG (Law and Order).

Earlier on Monday, three people were arrested in connection with UPTET question paper leakage in Shamli. The UPTET examination, scheduled to be held on Sunday, was canceled following the leakage of its question paper, Additional Director General Law and Order Prashant Kumar announced shortly before the exam was to begin.

According to Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra, Dharmendra, Manish, and Ravi were arrested and one other person, who is absconding and is accused of being involved in the case, has been booked.

Police said a search is on to nab him. A car, 50 photocopies of the question paper, and Rs 17,000 were recovered from the three accused, they said.

During interrogation, they revealed that they had been involved in 60 such cases and received Rs 50,000 each for solving papers, police said. A case has been registered against the four accused under various sections 420, 467, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Shamli, they said.

